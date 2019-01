UFC Fight Night 144: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

1 of 6

Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Scott Harris

Two Brazilian strawweights do battle in the main card curtain-jerker. There's been a lot of heat around Livia Renata Souza since her days tearing up the Brazilian circuits and up through her Invicta title rain. She's a finisher, mainly on the ground. This is Frota's first fight in the UFC proper after impressing on Dana White's reality show. She's more of a striker. I'll go with Souza, who appears more polished at this level, to catch Frota in a compromising position.

Souza, submission, Rd. 1

Steven Rondina

I mean...Souza is a bona fide former champion. Meanwhile, there's no reason yet to look at Frota as anything more than an above-average regional name.

Souza, submission, Rd. 1

Nathan McCarter

The former Invicta champ should roll in this one. It was nice to see her on form in her UFC debut. Another performance like that, which we should see here, should thrust her into contention. 2019 will be a good year for elite strawweight fights.

Souza, submission, Rd. 1