UFC Fight Night 144: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

UFC Fight Night 144: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PredictionsJanuary 31, 2019
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes
- Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano
- Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good
- Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur
- Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet
- Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota
December and January were slow months for UFC fans, but things are set to pick up in a big way. The UFC is about to kick off a nine-week run that will feature a card on every weekend, a stretch which kicks off with UFC Fight Night 144.
Taking place in Fortaleza, Brazil, the event features a slew of top Brazilian talent, ranging from former featherweight champion Jose Aldo to hot upstarts like Livia Renata Souza and Marlon Moraes. The main card currently stands as follows:
Naturally, the Bleacher Report team is here to deliver the spoilers for Saturday night, picking out ho is going to win and how. So who does the job on Saturday night? Read on and find out!
Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota
Scott Harris
Two Brazilian strawweights do battle in the main card curtain-jerker. There's been a lot of heat around Livia Renata Souza since her days tearing up the Brazilian circuits and up through her Invicta title rain. She's a finisher, mainly on the ground. This is Frota's first fight in the UFC proper after impressing on Dana White's reality show. She's more of a striker. I'll go with Souza, who appears more polished at this level, to catch Frota in a compromising position.
Souza, submission, Rd. 1
Steven Rondina
I mean...Souza is a bona fide former champion. Meanwhile, there's no reason yet to look at Frota as anything more than an above-average regional name.
Souza, submission, Rd. 1
Nathan McCarter
The former Invicta champ should roll in this one. It was nice to see her on form in her UFC debut. Another performance like that, which we should see here, should thrust her into contention. 2019 will be a good year for elite strawweight fights.
Souza, submission, Rd. 1
Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet
Harris
Quick turnaround for Johnny Walker, who memorably elbow-KOd Khalil Rountree in mid-November. Justin Ledet is a scrapper and tough out at light heavyweight, but Walker is a dangerous striker and should win the day.
Walker, TKO, Rd. 2
Rondina
This one is a toss-up for me as I look over the records, and with that I break my trusty "who does the UFC want to win?" barometer. The UFC still wants to make the Tuesday Night Contender Series a thing so they're probably looking to give the series' alum, Walker, a win to help bolster its profile.
Walker, TKO, Rd. 1
McCarter
Walker may have made a big impression in his Octagon debut, but I'm not buying into him just yet. Ledet has a solid UFC record. It will likely be a gritty fight going the distance. If Walker doesn't end things early he'll get out-worked en route to a decision.
Ledet, unanimous decision
Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur
Harris
I like Charles Oliveira. I like David Teymur more. The converted Swedish kickboxer is 5-for-5 in the UFC and 8-1 overall. It's time he started to get more love, and that start will start against the streaking but streaky Brazilian. He knows he needs a finish to reach the next level, and he'll get it.
Teymur, TKO, Rd. 2
Rondina
Teymur is undoubtedly good and he will have a definitive striking edge over Oliveira, but he doesn't have the kind of overwhelming punching power to reliably end the fight early. Oliveira will eventually get this on the ground and when he does? That's ballgame.
Oliveira, submission, Rd. 2
McCarter
I really want to pick Teymur here, but I have a love affair with Do Bronx. Especially right now. He has been looking sensational. Teymur is probably the smart pick as he has solid takedown defense and better striking. However, I think Oliveira does get this to the mat in some fashion. Once there, it should be a wrap.
Oliveira, submission, Rd. 1
Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good
Harris
This is a fun one. Lyman Good wants to knock you the fudge out, and his hands are pure stone. You already know Demian Maia, the 41-year-old, ground-fighting, back-taking wizard. Lyman's not a babe in the grappling woods but the old man still has some tricks left. He'll delight the Brazilian crowd, maybe for the last time.
Maia, submission, Rd. 1
Rondina
The days of Maia tying top-10 welterweights up in knots with his exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu are probably done but I don't think his days as a high-end talent are over. Look for him to grapple his way to a boring, but convincing, decision win.
Maia, unanimous decision
McCarter
This is another "how washed is he" kind of fight. If Maia is washed, Good wins by knockout. I am not pulling the trigger on that one. Maia isn't a title contender anymore, but he still fights intelligently. Good won't be able to land the devastating KO blow, and Maia will work his grappling methodically until the choke appears.
Maia, submission, Rd. 2
Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano
Harris
Jose Aldo may be single most revered fighter among hardcore fans who is almost fully unheralded outside. Now, the 32-year-old has his toughest test since losing back-to-back to Max Holloway. Moicano is an outstanding grappler but Aldo should outscore him on the feet while preventing big moments on the ground. Sound the (mild) upset alarms.
Aldo, unanimous decision
Rondina
This one is tough to call since we still don't quite know how good Renato Moicano is. I mean, we know he's good but is he the kind of elite that can best an all-time great in Jose Aldo? Maybe! But I'm guessing not.
Aldo, unanimous decision
McCarter
If this had been prior to Aldo's knockout of Jeremy Stephens, I may have picked Moicano. But I am back on the Aldo train. The former divisional kingpin looked like his old self. Moicano is a bit of a tougher stylistic matchup for Aldo, but there is nowhere Aldo shouldn't hold an advantage. Moicano's skills has me hesitant in picking a finish so I'll just roll with a decision win for Aldo.
Aldo, unanimous decision
Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes
Harris
Anyone who has a familiarity with my written opinions knows I'm a Raphael Assunaco fan. With this fight he's inching his way ever closer to a bantamweight title shot, or at least his strongest possible case. Moraes is well-rounded but Assuncao's defensive-minded game will prevail. Also, happy trails, Steven!
Assuncao, unanimous decision
Rondina
From a technical standpoint, not much has changed with either man since their 2017 showdown, which Assuncao won by split decision. Granted, Moraes' knockout power is a big X-factor here, but I reckon this looks quite similar to the first go.
Assuncao, split decision
McCarter
This should be a spectacular fight once again. Just don't expect history to repeat itself. Moraes was tossed into the deep end with his UFC debut against Assuncao, but now he is acclimated to the company. That comfort level makes all the difference. Assuncao won't be able to avoid getting tuned up for a full 25 minutes. Moraes finishes him and becomes the top contender at 135 pounds.
Moraes, TKO, Rd. 2