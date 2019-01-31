Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins' Return Got Warriors Through 'Tough Stretch'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington. The Warriors won 126-118. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even though he has appeared in just five games this season, DeMarcus Cousins has already made a major impact on the Golden State Warriors.

"No dog days this year," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "It's been nice. I think he personally got us through what would normally be the tough stretch. Let's face it: We had some tough days earlier in the season, between injuries and some drama and all that stuff. So it doesn't feel like a normal January, February point of the schedule. It feels fresher, and a lot of that has to do with DeMarcus."

     

