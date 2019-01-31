Enes Kanter: I Kissed Knicks Logo 'To Show the Fans Some Love for One Last Time'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks kisses the Knicks logo on the court as he enters the game in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2019 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New York Knicks center Enes Kanter has received very little time playing time as of late, so when he did finally get on the court on Wednesday night, he made the most of it by planting a kiss on the half-court logo at Madison Square Garden.

That was his way of showing love to the fans.

"They know the love of New York I have in my heart. I have no problem with this organization. From Day 1, I loved this city, this organization, the fans. They opened their arms," Kanter said after posting five points in nine minutes in a 114-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, per the New York Post's Marc Berman. "It was kissing the logo—I love this team," Kanter said. "I was planning this for a long time. I was waiting to get back in. Who knows how much longer I will play here? I was able to show the fans some love for one last time—I have no idea."

     

