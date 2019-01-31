Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Top Movie Trailers Projected to Debut This Sunday

Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII will be a movie in its own right—assuredly with unpredictable twists and turns that no screenwriter could replicate—but Hollywood will have a presence on Sunday evening in the literal sense, too.

Viewers will tune in to watch the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy, but the co-stars of every Super Bowl Sunday are the commercials in between the game. Among those commercials are trailers for upcoming films making their debut.

The appeal of action on the gridiron translates to the big screen, too, based on movies advertised during the Super Bowl in the past.

Last February, trailers for major films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story, Skyscraper, Red Sparrow, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and more debuted throughout Super Bowl LII. Solo went on to gross over $392 million worldwide, according to IMDb, while Mission: Impossible — Fallout generated a whopping $220-plus million domestically and over $791 million worldwide.

Skyscraper stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson—the world's largest action star—and The Rock is expected to be popping up again during Super Bowl LIII.

Here are five movie trailers to look out for.

Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Death, taxes and The Rock: currently, those three things are certain. A scroll through the action star's IMDb page is as exhaustive as one of his workouts.

Actually, count The Fast and the Furious franchise as another thing that is consistently ubiquitous. Combine the 18-year franchise with Johnson's star power, and more likely than not, you get a Super Bowl trailer.

On Wednesday night, Johnson tweeted that the first trailer for the Fast and Furious spin-off will drop globally on Friday.

So, is a second trailer dropping two days later implausible? Maybe for most films. Again, though, when Johnson is involved there is no such thing as too much.

Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on Aug. 2 and, alongside Johnson, stars the likes of Idris Elba and Jason Statham. WWE's Roman Reigns will also appear.

Avengers: Endgame

Perhaps the most anticipated 2019 production Marvel has to offer is Avengers: Endgame, which is set for an April 26 release date.

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant points out the likelihood that Marvel chooses Endgame for a Super Bowl slot over its other 2019 films:

"It's possible Disney/Marvel will market Captain Marvel, but if the studio were to market only one (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, it's most likely to be Endgame. After all, Marvel Studios did release an Avengers: Infinity War TV spot last year, rather than Black Panther."

The first official trailer was revealed last month to 84.5-plus million views worth of fanfare.

The Lion King

The live-action remake of the Disney classic debuted its first trailer in November 2018, and it was viewed 224.6 million times in the first 24 hours—a record for Disney, according to Michael Nordine of IndieWire.

Why, then, wouldn't Disney be motivated to put a brand new trailer in front of millions of guaranteed-to-be locked in eyes (even if Super Bowl streaming numbers are ticking up while television viewership trends down)?

Other live-action Disney remakes set to premiere in 2019 that could have commercial space on Sunday are Aladdin and Dumbo. Overall, Disney has an embarrassment of riches this year with Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Frozen 2 also releasing.



However, with a voiceover cast including Beyonce and Donald Glover, a viral frenzy is sure to follow any type of Lion King trailer that would air during the game.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Full disclosure: this may feel like a direct contradiction that what was just said above about Disney's selections, but it falls directly in line with the notion that the action genre is historically top billing on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not for nothing, according to AdAge, "Walt Disney will air an undisclosed number of spots in the game."

Enter: Star Wars.



The Star Wars franchise has a little history with the big game both in movie teasers with last year's Solo and regular ads, like the iconic Volkswagen's "The Force" commercial. Coincidentally, Star Wars: Episode IX is coming to theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.



While that release date is much later in the year than movies that are typically advertised during the Super Bowl, an exception could certainly be made for Episode IX, especially since a trailer has not yet been released for the film. On the other hand, Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline reports something different:



"Last year, the studio broke Star Wars promo-form and dropped a teaser during the NFL championship game for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but this year the thinking is that Episode IX can feasibly create its own weather whenever Disney decides to launch the trailer."

Come Sunday, diehard fans will either be taken off-guard by excitement or disappointingly continue to wait.

Stranger Things

Pointing out the obvious: Stranger Things is not a movie, but the Netflix series is as big as any franchise going right now. The third season of the series will become available to stream on July 4, and a trailer for the second season was debuted during the second half of Super Bowl LII last year.