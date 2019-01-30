Melvin Gordon: I'm Waiting for Le'Veon Bell Before Signing New Chargers Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As Melvin Gordon nears the end of his rookie deal, the Los Angeles Chargers running back is willing to wait for the market to set the table for his next contract.

"I'm waiting. I'm sitting back waiting, waiting on [Le'Veon] Bell," Gordon told NFL Media's Around The NFL podcast on Wednesday (h/t Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register). "I'm glad it's changing because we [running backs] were getting devalued for a little bit. But me, David Johnson, Todd Gurley, I can go down a whole list, Bell, you name it, Zeke, just game-changers, Alvin Kamara, all those guys."

The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2019 campaign after Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option.

Taken with the 15th overall pick back in 2015, Gordon has established himself as a legitimate No. 1 back through his first four years in the NFL. He ran for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry this past season. An MCL sprain in November limited him to just 12 games in 2018, however.

There is no arguing with Gordon's production. He has a 1,000-yard performance (1,105 yards in 2017) on his resume, which came one year after he rushed for 997 yards in just 13 games in 2016. If there is a knock on him to this point, it's his inability to make it through an entire 16-game slate healthy. He has missed at least two games in three of his first four seasons.

Regardless of any health concerns, though, Gordon figures to get paid on his next deal.

The running back market received a nice boost last year when both Gurley (four years, $60 million) and Johnson (three years, $39 million) signed lucrative extensions.

Now, all eyes are on Bell, who is looking to do his part in helping future running backs cash in after sitting out the 2018 season rather than play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in November that Bell is looking for $17 million per season:

Gordon proved his value to the Chargers this past season, helping them reach the divisional round while earning his second career Pro Bowl nod.

There is no rush for Gordon to sign on the dotted line anytime soon, as he still has one year remaining on his current deal. Once Bell signs, though, the Chargers will have a better idea of what Gordon's market value will be.