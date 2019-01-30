Luka Doncic Drops 16 as Mavericks Cruise Past Kevin Knox, Knicks 114-90

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated Kevin Knox and the New York Knicks 114-90 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, with Harrison Barnes (19 points) and Dirk Nowitzki (14 points) contributing to the victory as well. Knox had 17 points and five rebounds for the Knicks in a losing effort.

New York has now lost 11 consecutive games, 19 of its past 20 and 24 of 26.

Knicks Should Do Themselves, Enes Kanter a Favor and Move On

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With just more than one week remaining until the 2019 NBA trade deadline, the time has come for New York to find a new home for Enes Kanter.

Kanter has made no secret about it that he has become increasingly frustrated as his playing time has declined. It was just last week that the disgruntled center spoke out about his reduced role:

"I want to play basketball. We're all competitors. I want to play basketball," Kanter told reporters. "So just if you're going to play me here, play me. If not, then just get me out of here. ... My job right now is just cheer for my teammates and try to be a good teammate, [but] what they're doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve way better."

Earlier this season, Kanter let it be known, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, that he was fine with a reduced role as long as the team was winning. But as the losses have piled up, he has struggled to accept his current situation.

First-year Knicks coach David Fizdale initially downplayed the potential for a disgruntled Kanter to become a distraction by telling reporters, "What are we going to do, lose more games?"

Well...they have continued to lose games—and Kanter had not played a single minute since those comments entering Wednesday night.

Kanter had just one appearance in New York's previous eight games, and his absence from the rotation has certainly been noticed by Knicks fans. During the third quarter of Wednesday's game, a "We want Kanter" chant broke out at Madison Square Garden:

Fizdale gave in moments later (with the outcome already decided) and had the 26-year-old check in for the first time in five games. It was then that Kanter showed his appreciation for his time on the court by kissing the logo:

He finished the game with five points and two rebounds in nine minutes. The veteran big man entered Wednesday averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes in 42 appearances this season.

Kanter figures to have the ability to bring back something of value on the trade market, as he has proved capable of being a presence in the paint whether he starts or comes off the bench.

His ability to control the glass while also putting up some points could provide valuable depth for a contender down the stretch. Not to mention the fact that he is on an expiring contract, making $18.6 million this season.

It does no good for a team in position for the No. 1 overall pick to hold on to a veteran like Kanter if it doesn't intend to play him. And to be fair, it makes little sense for a rebuilding team to give minutes to a player it doesn't view as part of its future.

As a result, there's no reason to waste any more time before the two sides go their separate ways.

What's Next

Dallas (23-27) will be back in action on Thursday, continuing its current three-game road trip with a contest against the Detroit Pistons. New York (10-40) is off until Friday, when its four-game homestand will continue against the Boston Celtics.