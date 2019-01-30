Kendrick Perkins Agrees to BIG3 Contract After 14 Seasons in NBA

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The BIG3 is getting one of this generation's biggest enforcers.

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins announced his intention to enter the player pool for the 2019 BIG3 season Wednesday.

Perkins, 34, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season. He appeared in only one game after being out of basketball in 2016-17.

The Cavs waived Perkins in July, and he's gone unsigned as we near the All-Star break.

Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cavaliers. Unless he makes an unlikely comeback, he'll finish with career averages of 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He won the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics.

The 6'10" center has a reputation as a no-nonsense bruiser, able to anchor defenses on the inside with his intimidating presence.

Perkins will be subject to the draft pool, so he is not guaranteed to make a BIG3 roster. The BIG3 will expand to 12 teams for the 2019 season.