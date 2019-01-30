Michigan State's Joshua Langford Ruled Out for Rest of Season with Foot Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo announced Wednesday that junior guard Joshua Langford, who has averaged 15.0 points per game this season, is out for the rest of the year with a stress injury in his left foot.

"It's with great sadness that I have to announce that after numerous studies, rehabilitation and an attempt at return, it has been determined that Josh will miss the remainder of the season," Izzo said.

"Josh has a stress injury that we caught fairly early and we had hoped that, with treatment and rest, he would recover. He has not, and will likely need surgery to prevent problems in the future."

Langford has been out with the injury since an 88-60 win over Northern Illinois on December 29. He played only 12 minutes in that contest before leaving early.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 in his absence and are 18-3 overall.

