National Signing Day 2019: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

Image via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.com

There's no doubt National Signing Day has lost some of its luster. When the annual event rolls around on Wednesday, most of the top players in the country will have already committed to schools, as more and more prospects choose to declare in the earlier December window.

Nonetheless, some excellent prospects are still undecided. Below, we'll break down the known announcement schedule for National Signing Day, go over the two 5-star players remaining and offer predictions for where they'll end up.

Note: All known announcements and rankings via 247Sports.com.

Known Announcement Schedule

Player: Henry To'oto'o

Rating: 4-star, No. 44 overall

Position: OLB

Announcing: Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Player: Ishmael Sopsher

Rating: 4-star, No. 47 overall

Position: DT

Announcing: Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Player: Enokk Vimahi

Rating: 4-star, No. 124 overall

Position: OG

Announcing: Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Player: Isaiah Foskey

Rating: 4-star, No. 212 overall

Position: WDE

Announcing: Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Top Prospects to Watch

Player: Darnell Wright

Rating: 5-star, No. 10 overall

Position: OT

Analysis: Wright is just one of two 5-star prospects who remains uncommitted, a reminder of the importance the earlier signing window has taken.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports.com broke down the skill set of Wright, one of the most impressive offensive lineman in this year's class:

"Aggressive, long and moves well laterally. Strong lower body helps him recover quickly. Has the foot speed and mentality to play left tackle. Has nasty streak. He is athletic, bends well at the knees and is quick. Changes direction well and can combat speed and strength pass rushers. Runs well and gets to second level blocks quickly. Is fluid when he pulls. Competes hard. Needs to improve technique. Powerful initial punch but needs to be more consistent with hand placement. Dips head and gets caught off balance at times."

Wright has the chance to make an immediate impact for a school and could work his way onto a starting lineup as a freshman. The ability to play for a winner is a major factor for the young offensive lineman.

"I listen to everyone that comes up to me and talks to me," he said at the Under Armour All-America festivities in late December (h/t Jason Jordan of USA Today). "It's a big decision and they make a lot of good points in what they're saying. We all want to play with the most talent we can next year because we all want to have a chance to win a national title."

Of course, Wright will have three to four seasons to potentially win a title in college, so there's no rush. But if he cleans up some of his technique, he'll play a major role as early as next year and help determine just how much winning his school will do.

As for where he'll end up, 247Sports.com has Tennessee with a 95 percent chance of landing Wright, so this prediction is pretty straightforward.

Prediction: Tennessee

Player: Jerrion Ealy

Rating: 5-star, No. 29 overall

Position: RB

Analysis: At 5'10" and 200 pounds, Ealy packs a punch. He's a strong runner who combines impressive balance with excellent agility and the ability to quickly shift direction. He's shown the ability to be a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield as well, another feather in his cap.

Ealy has a decision to make, though, as he's also an elite baseball player and could be a first-round pick in the MLB draft. And while his situation has been compared to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, he sees it differently.

"People say Kyler and I are in the same position, but we're kind of not," he said, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com. "Kyler has already played college football and won a Heisman, and he has a chance to be a first-round pick in football as well. I don't really have as much leverage as he does. The only option I have is that I'm projected to be a first-round player and a college football player."

In fact, Ealy's upside in baseball may be even higher than football.

"The fact that he has split time, and not dedicating 100 percent of his time to baseball, we as an industry feel there is a lot of upside here coupled with the athleticism," a scout told VanHaaren. "It's upside and athleticism you do see go very early in the draft just because there are such few kids like that throughout the country."

Ealy is taking the football side of his career seriously, though. He was initially committed to Ole Miss before decommiting and reopening his recruitment, and the fact he's so highly coveted in two sports means he has a backup plan in either direction.

Ealy sounds committed to football for at least a season, however, depending on what happens in the draft.

So where will he sign? Well, 247Sports.com has Clemson with an 85 percent chance of landing Wright, so the Tigers are the prohibitive favorites. Don't count out Mississippi State (10 percent), though.

Prediction: Clemson