Brandon Browner Using Possible CTE Defense in Appeal of Attempted Murder

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 25: Brandon Browner #39 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Saints defeated the Colts 27-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has filed an appeal of his attempted murder conviction, saying he was unfit to agree to his plea deal because he was dealing with undiagnosed bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time. 

TMZ Sports reported his attorneys are arguing Browner's mental health problems could be the result of CTE suffered as a result of his football career. He spent more than a decade in the NFL and CFL.

In December, Browner was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading no-contest to attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child. He was arrested in July after assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children.

    

