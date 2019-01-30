Philippe Coutinho Brace Leads Barcelona Past Sevilla in Copa del Rey Comeback

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona completed the comeback in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday, beating Sevilla 6-1 to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg. The aggregate score was 6-3, in part thanks to a Philippe Coutinho brace.

The Brazilian opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lionel Messi earned his side a penalty. Replays suggested the contact was minimal at best, but the penalty decision stood. Ivan Rakitic doubled the advantage before the break

In the second half, Coutinho and Sergi Roberto appeared to secure an easy passage to the semi-finals for the Catalans, but Guilherme Arana pulled a goal back for the visitors to inject some drama into the tie. Luis Suarez and Messi put the final scores on the board with late goals.

The Catalans remain on course for an impressive fifth straight Copa title.

Coutinho's Breakout Night a Sign of Things to Come

If there was one player who needed a good outing on Wednesday it was Coutinho, and the Brazilian could not have wished for a better confidence-booster than the one he got against Sevilla.

The former Liverpool man has been under fire for some poor performances of late, and after another bad showing against Girona there were even some suggestions Messi was freezing him out:

As shared by sportswriter Samuel Marsden, the duo put those rumours to rest early in the contest against the Andalusians:

Messi handed Coutinho the penalty in an attempt to boost his confidence, and it worked. The 26-year-old grew into the contest, finding his footing in Barcelona's system and visibly enjoying himself out on the pitch.

The second goal saw him time his run toward the front post perfectly before heading home a great cross from Luis Suarez. It was the kind move you often see from Barcelona, and one that requires a great deal of knowledge of the system and faith the ball will come.

Per sportswriter Andy West his showing and that of Rakitic should have quite the effect on some of their in-house critics:

Confidence in his own abilities and his role within the Barcelona system was exactly what Coutinho needed to get out of his slump, and he was the big hero on Wednesday. It's the perfect foundation for a good run from the Brazilian, who will have ample opportunities to follow it up with more strong showings.

Cillessen Deserves a Top Summer Transfer

While Coutinho was the hero in Barcelona's win, it never would have happened without backup goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The Dutchman made two key saves in the first half, with the biggest coming just before the half-hour mark. Ever Banega's penalty was well-struck, but the former Ajax man guessed the right way and kept it out.

It led to chants in the stadium and the inevitable questions whether he's the best backup stopper in the sport today:

The penalty save was crucial, draining Sevilla from their momentum and handing the Catalans an added boost in their search for a second goal.

Cillessen was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer, and manager Ernesto Valverde acknowledged his desire but wanted him to stay at the Camp Nou, as he told AS.

The 29-year-old's attitude since has been commendable. He didn't get his transfer but has continued to work hard and perform when called on. He more than deserves a move to a top club, and his strong play will catch the eye of those looking for a goalkeeper.

What's Next?

Barcelona host Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, while Sevilla visit Celta Vigo on the same day.