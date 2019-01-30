Rich Paul on Player Recruiting After Anthony Davis Fine: 'This Is Nothing New'

Tyler Conway

FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. Davis' agent says the five-time All-Star has told the New Orleans Pelicans that he wants to be traded to a contending team. Agent Rich Paul confirmed the request to The Associated Press early Monday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Over the weekend, Anthony Davis told the New Orleans Pelicans he wants a trade.

While there has been some backlash, agent Rich Paul says stars wanting to play together is something that has always gone on in the NBA

"This is nothing new," Paul told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Players have always communicated with each other. Players have always played pick-up in the summer. The difference is [that] more players today are controlling and doing what they want to do vs. being told what to do, and that's the difference.

"Players didn't know, or weren't willing to do different things [like that], back in the day. They weren't willing to say, 'You know what? I want to go over here,' whether it's [because of] rules or know-how, they weren't willing. They didn't do those things, and now they are. That's the difference."

The interview came last month amid widespread outcry that LeBron James, Paul's client and friend, had broken the NBA's tampering rules by saying he wants to play with Davis. LeBron scoffed at the notion, later rattling off a list of top players around the league he'd like as teammates.

   

