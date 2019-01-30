Sean Payton Ate Ice Cream, 'Watched Netflix for 3 Straight Days' After Rams Loss

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts to heartbreaking losses in a way most fans can relate to.

Payton told reporters Wednesday he basically went into hiding after the Saints' 26-23 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

"What is it now, a week and a half? It feels like it's been longer than that," Payton said. "I would say honestly after the game for two to three days, much like normal people, I sat and probably didn't come out of my room, ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days."

