Sean Payton Ate Ice Cream, 'Watched Netflix for 3 Straight Days' After Rams Loss

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to reporters after practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts to heartbreaking losses in a way most fans can relate to.

Payton told reporters Wednesday he basically went into hiding after the Saints' 26-23 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

"What is it now, a week and a half? It feels like it's been longer than that," Payton said. "I would say honestly after the game for two to three days, much like normal people, I sat and probably didn't come out of my room, ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Saints' No. 1 Draft Target 🎯

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints' No. 1 Draft Target 🎯

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Landing Spots for Top FAs at Every Position

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Predicting Landing Spots for Top FAs at Every Position

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Greatest Super Bowl Performances of All Time

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Ranking Greatest Super Bowl Performances of All Time

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Would Ed Reed Give Up HOF Spot For?

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Would Ed Reed Give Up HOF Spot For?

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report