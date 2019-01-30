FC Schalke Sign Manchester City Youngster Rabbi Matondo to 4-Year Contract

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

FC Schalke officially announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo on Wednesday, handing the 18-year-old a four-year contract.

Per the club's official website, details of the deal will remain private, but Sam Wallace of The Telegraph previously reported the Germans will pay €13.0 million (£11.3 million) to sign the youngster.

Matondo told Schalke's social media team he's happy to sign for the club:

The Citizens wished him good luck in Germany:

Matondo becomes the latest British youngster to make the switch to the Bundesliga, and he'll hope to find similar success as former Citizen Jadon Sancho. Once an academy standout at the Etihad Stadium, Sancho is now seen as one of the most exciting young talents in world football at Borussia Dortmund.

Highly regarded winger Reiss Nelson also made the switch to Germany, joining Hoffenheim on loan from Arsenal.

Schalke have fully committed to a youth movement, hoping to build the squad around the likes of Weston McKennie and Haji Wright.

Already a full Wales international, Matondo was one of the top performers for City's under-21 team this season and also flashed his potential in the UEFA Youth League:

As with Sancho, first-team opportunities were scarce, and a transfer seems a wise move following the success British youngsters have found abroad.

While there are no official details regarding a buy-back clause, Wallace reported City have some control of the player's future and will benefit if he completes a big-money transfer elsewhere:

While City's academy hasn't produced any first-team regulars of late, it has become a steady source of income for the club. The Sky Blues have opted to invest in more established youngsters from abroad, including the likes of Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.

Fans won't be happy if the likes of Matondo and Brahim Diaz (who joined Real Madrid in January) become stars elsewhere, but given the club's recent success, it's hard to argue with their methods.