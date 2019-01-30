FC Schalke Sign Manchester City Youngster Rabbi Matondo to 4-Year Contract

FC Schalke Sign Manchester City Youngster Rabbi Matondo to 4-Year ContractJanuary 30, 2019
FC Schalke officially announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo on Wednesday, handing the 18-year-old a four-year contract.
Per the club's official website, details of the deal will remain private, but Sam Wallace of The Telegraph previously reported the Germans will pay €13.0 million (£11.3 million) to sign the youngster.
Matondo told Schalke's social media team he's happy to sign for the club:
FC Schalke 04 @s04_en
📹 @rabbi_matondo's first words as an #S04 player 👇 #s04 #WelcomeRabbi https://t.co/S5r3Ovp0JO
The Citizens wished him good luck in Germany:
Manchester City @ManCity
Best of luck to @rabbi_matondo who has today joined @s04_en on a permanent deal ⚽️ #mancity https://t.co/TfGcBTQ0Gd
Matondo becomes the latest British youngster to make the switch to the Bundesliga, and he'll hope to find similar success as former Citizen Jadon Sancho. Once an academy standout at the Etihad Stadium, Sancho is now seen as one of the most exciting young talents in world football at Borussia Dortmund.
Highly regarded winger Reiss Nelson also made the switch to Germany, joining Hoffenheim on loan from Arsenal.
Schalke have fully committed to a youth movement, hoping to build the squad around the likes of Weston McKennie and Haji Wright.
Already a full Wales international, Matondo was one of the top performers for City's under-21 team this season and also flashed his potential in the UEFA Youth League:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
👀 Coming soon to the #UCL? Former Manchester City starlet Rabbi Matondo in @UEFAYouthLeague action 😎 @s04 @rabbi_matondo https://t.co/NT3SMCPq60
As with Sancho, first-team opportunities were scarce, and a transfer seems a wise move following the success British youngsters have found abroad.
While there are no official details regarding a buy-back clause, Wallace reported City have some control of the player's future and will benefit if he completes a big-money transfer elsewhere:
Sam Wallace @SamWallaceTel
Manchester City 18-year-old Rabbi Matondo at Schalke completing his medical with a view to £11.29m transfer. Buy-back likely to be around £30m while sell-on alternative around 25% of any future fee
While City's academy hasn't produced any first-team regulars of late, it has become a steady source of income for the club. The Sky Blues have opted to invest in more established youngsters from abroad, including the likes of Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.
Fans won't be happy if the likes of Matondo and Brahim Diaz (who joined Real Madrid in January) become stars elsewhere, but given the club's recent success, it's hard to argue with their methods.
