Jabari Bird Charged with Threatening Witness in Domestic Violence Case

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird appears for his arraignment on domestic violence charges at Brighton Municipal Court, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Boston. Prosecutors say Bird choked his girlfriend multiple times, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment for hours last week before he collapsed in distress.(Angela Rowlings /The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Angela Rowlings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird was alleged in court documents to have "choked his girlfriend more than a dozen times during a reported act of domestic violence in September" and also "threatened to kill her," according to John R. Ellement and Travis Andersen of the Boston Globe.

Bird pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a household or family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and strangulation or suffocation in September after he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to additional charges of witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime on Wednesday.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

