Super Bowl Odds 2019: Halftime, National Anthem and Patriots vs. Rams Props

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is just days away and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have established their routines in Atlanta before they get set to play in Sunday's championship game.

The Patriots are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl title of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, while the Rams are going for the second in franchise history, and their first while representing Los Angeles.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by CBS.

While much of the pregame talk surrounds Brady and Rams quarterback Jared Goff, as well as Belichick and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, one area that does not get as much examination is special-teams performance.

The Rams earned the NFC title when placekicker Greg Zuerlein successfully kicked a 48-yard field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime and then won the game with a remarkable 57-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Rams a 26-23 victory.

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Odds via OddsShark.

Spread: New England (-2.5)

Over/Under: 56.5

Money Line: New England (-145; Bet $145 to win $100); Los Angeles (+125; Bet $100 to win $125)

A deeper look at special teams reveals that the Patriots and Rams were virtually even in this category in 2018, as the Patriots ranked 16th and the Rams were just one spot behind, according to Football Outsiders' rankings.

Those rankings examine placekicking, punting, punt and kickoff returns, and punt and kickoff coverage.

While the Patriots have been mediocre in this area this season, Belichick's teams have largely been known for outstanding special-teams work and regularly are in the top-10 during his tenure.

The Rams have often been highly rated with the combination of Zuerlein and Johnny Hekker performing well above league average.

Zuerlein is known for having one of the strongest legs in the NFL, and he proved his ability to come through under pressure against the Saints. He has made seven of eight field goal attempts in the postseason, while Hekker is averaging 42.4 yards per punt during the two playoff games.

JoJo Naston Jr. and Sam Shield have yet to break a sizable return on punts or kickoffs.

Stephen Gostkowski has made all three of his field goal attempts in the postseason, and is also one of the game's best clutch kickers. Punter Ryan Allen is averaging 41.3 yards per punt, and he has dropped three of his six punts inside the opponents' 20.

Cordarrelle Patterson is a threat on kickoff returns because of his game-changing speed. He has a long return of 38 yards so far in the postseason, while Julian Edelman is somewhat elusive on punt returns.

One long return at the right moment by either team could prove decisive.

Prop bets

Fans will have an opportunity to wager on special-teams prop bets in Super Bowl LIII.

Among those props involving the kicking game are the total number of punts in the game, per OddsShark. While the Super Bowl is largely seen as a high-scoring game that will include several offensive marches up and down the field, a bettor can wager on the over 7.5 punts if the perception is that defenses will find a way to slow down these attacks. That prop is offered at +105, while the under bet can be made at -135. The over bettor risks $100 to win $105, while the under bettor wagers $135 to win $100.

A more lucrative prop bet is offered on the possibility of a kickoff for a touchdown. The "yes" option is offered at +2000, while the "no" can be bet at a pricey -5000.

Fans interested in the game's sidelights like the national anthem and the halftime show can also make prop bets.

Gladys Knight is singing the anthem and fans can bet whether it will take her longer than 1:47 to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." The over on the anthem is offered at -160, while the under is more of a longshot at +120.

Those who want to bet that she will forget or make a mistake on a word or phrase can bet that option at +300, while a wager on mistake-free version is offered at -500.

The halftime show stars "The Voice" judge Adam Levine and Maroon 5. Fans can wager on the number of songs the band will play at halftime, with 7.5 being the number at issue. Both the under and over are offered at -120.

Another wager involves Levine's choice of head gear. Fans who believe he will be wearing a hat at the start of the show can make that bet at +110, or take the opposite side at -130.

A key halftime show prop bet can be made on the first song Levine and the band will perform. "One More Night" is the favorite at +300 followed by "Makes Me Wonder" at +500. "Maps," "This Love," and "She Will Be Loved" are the longshots at +1500.