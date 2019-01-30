Super Bowl 53: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Patriots vs Rams Opening Night

Super Bowl 53: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Patriots vs Rams Opening NightJanuary 30, 2019
If you want to add some extra spice to Super Bowl 53, there are approximately a million different ways to wager on the action.
Betting on the MVP, though, is a classic and compelling move.
While history loves Super Bowl quarterbacks, the fact that football plays a one-game championship gives an unpredictability to the honors. You never know when Malcolm Smith, the Super Bowl 48 MVP, might ride a pick-six, a fumble recovery and nine tackles to the trophy. Or when Dexter Jackson, the Super Bowl 37 honoree, might capture the hardware with a pair of interceptions.
After running through the latest Super Bowl MVP odds and making a score prediction, we'll spotlight three players from our projected winner who might be worth your wager.
Super Bowl 53 MVP Odds
Tom Brady +125
Jared Goff +250
Todd Gurley +1000
Sony Michel +1200
C.J. Anderson +1600
Aaron Donald +1800
James White +2000
Julian Edelman +2000
Rob Gronkowski +3000
Brandin Cooks +4000
Robert Woods +5000
Rex Burkhead +6600
Stephen Gostkowski +6600
Greg Zuerlein +6600
Dante Fowler Jr. +7500
Ndamukong Suh +7500
Josh Reynolds +8000
Cordarrelle Patterson +8000
Aqib Talib +9000
Chris Hogan +10000
Kyle Van Noy +10000
Marcus Peters +12500
Cory Littleton +12500
John Johnson +12500
Trey Flowers +12500
Michael Brockers +15000
Stephon Gilmore +15000
Dont'a Hightower +17500
Tyler Higbee +20000
Gerald Everett +20000
Malcolm Brown +20000
Mark Barron +25000
Phillip Dorsett +25000
Devin McCourty +25000
Patrick Chung +25000
Lamarcus Joyner +25000
Deatrich Wise Jr. +27500
Lawrence Guy +27500
Elandon Roberts +30000
Matthew Slater +40000
James Develin +40000
Super Bowl 53 Score Prediction
Patriots 28, Rams 24
Super Bowl 53 MVP Bets To Consider
The Favorite: Tom Brady +125
This trophy might eventually be named after Brady, who's already captured it a record four times. (Joe Montana, who won it three times, is the only other player with more than two.)
The age-defying 41-year-old also seems to be peaking at the right time. While Brady only had two touchdown passes in his first two postseason tilts, he did throw for a playoff-leading 691 yards and complete 71.1 percent of his passes. He's also yet to be sacked in these playoffs, which is a credit both to his offensive line and his rapid decision-making.
"His last three games, he has physically thrown the football better than he has all year," CBS analyst Phil Simms told reporters.
If the Patriots give Brady time to throw—never an easy task with Aaron Donald lurking on the opposite line—he can put up numbers against this solid-not-spectacular pass defense. L.A. finished the season 14th in passing yards allowed per game and 17th in quarterback rating against.
The Dark Horse: Sony Michel +1200
As dynamic as Todd Gurley is, it seems a bit curious that he's the favored running back in this matchup.
While Gurley has split carries with C.J. Anderson, Michel has been New England's workhorse, handling 53 of the team's 82 rushing attempts this postseason. The rookie is making the most of his carries, too, totaling a playoff-best 242 rushing yards.
As USA Today's Henry McKenna noted, Michel plays some of his best ball under the brightest lights:
Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis
Sony Michel in the playoffs over the last two years... 2018 NFL playoffs (2 games so far): 53 carries, 242 yards, five touchdowns (1 reception, 9 yards) 2017 college playoffs (2 games): 29 touches, 320 total yards, four touchdowns https://t.co/W23dRo3P6w
Up against an explosive offense each of the last two rounds, Patriots coach Bill Belichick relied on Michel to help his team dominate the time of possession. If this squad takes the same strategy into the Super Bowl, Michel might have the opportunity volume to even outshine Brady.
The Deep Sleeper: Stephon Gilmore +15000
Is Gilmore the best cornerback in the NFL? Doesn't the fact you at least need to think about it suggest his MVP odds should be a bit higher than this?
The All-Pro first-teamer has been tremendous all season. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated corner, and in the playoffs, he's helped contain both Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce.
"He doesn't even let guys catch the ball in walkthrough," Jason McCourty told NFL.com's Mike Giardi. "That's kind of his mindset and his demeanor. He goes out there, he takes the field, and his one job is to shut whoever he's guarding down, and that's something that he's done on a week-in, week-out basis for us this season."
As the aforementioned efforts of Smith and Jackson show, defensive players usually need to touch the ball to win this award. Gilmore has the Patriots' only pick of the playoffs and could get the chance for more against the inconsistent Goff, who had a three-game stretch with six interceptions in December.
Odds courtesy of OddsShark.
Goodell: 'Officials Are Human'