Super Bowl 53: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After Patriots vs Rams Opening Night

If you want to add some extra spice to Super Bowl 53, there are approximately a million different ways to wager on the action.

Betting on the MVP, though, is a classic and compelling move.

While history loves Super Bowl quarterbacks, the fact that football plays a one-game championship gives an unpredictability to the honors. You never know when Malcolm Smith, the Super Bowl 48 MVP, might ride a pick-six, a fumble recovery and nine tackles to the trophy. Or when Dexter Jackson, the Super Bowl 37 honoree, might capture the hardware with a pair of interceptions.

After running through the latest Super Bowl MVP odds and making a score prediction, we'll spotlight three players from our projected winner who might be worth your wager.

Super Bowl 53 MVP Odds

Tom Brady +125

Jared Goff +250

Todd Gurley +1000

Sony Michel +1200

C.J. Anderson +1600

Aaron Donald +1800

James White +2000

Julian Edelman +2000

Rob Gronkowski +3000

Brandin Cooks +4000

Robert Woods +5000

Rex Burkhead +6600

Stephen Gostkowski +6600

Greg Zuerlein +6600

Dante Fowler Jr. +7500

Ndamukong Suh +7500

Josh Reynolds +8000

Cordarrelle Patterson +8000

Aqib Talib +9000

Chris Hogan +10000

Kyle Van Noy +10000

Marcus Peters +12500

Cory Littleton +12500

John Johnson +12500

Trey Flowers +12500

Michael Brockers +15000

Stephon Gilmore +15000

Dont'a Hightower +17500

Tyler Higbee +20000

Gerald Everett +20000

Malcolm Brown +20000

Mark Barron +25000

Phillip Dorsett +25000

Devin McCourty +25000

Patrick Chung +25000

Lamarcus Joyner +25000

Deatrich Wise Jr. +27500

Lawrence Guy +27500

Elandon Roberts +30000

Matthew Slater +40000

James Develin +40000

Super Bowl 53 Score Prediction

Patriots 28, Rams 24

Super Bowl 53 MVP Bets To Consider

The Favorite: Tom Brady +125

This trophy might eventually be named after Brady, who's already captured it a record four times. (Joe Montana, who won it three times, is the only other player with more than two.)

The age-defying 41-year-old also seems to be peaking at the right time. While Brady only had two touchdown passes in his first two postseason tilts, he did throw for a playoff-leading 691 yards and complete 71.1 percent of his passes. He's also yet to be sacked in these playoffs, which is a credit both to his offensive line and his rapid decision-making.

"His last three games, he has physically thrown the football better than he has all year," CBS analyst Phil Simms told reporters.

If the Patriots give Brady time to throw—never an easy task with Aaron Donald lurking on the opposite line—he can put up numbers against this solid-not-spectacular pass defense. L.A. finished the season 14th in passing yards allowed per game and 17th in quarterback rating against.

The Dark Horse: Sony Michel +1200

As dynamic as Todd Gurley is, it seems a bit curious that he's the favored running back in this matchup.

While Gurley has split carries with C.J. Anderson, Michel has been New England's workhorse, handling 53 of the team's 82 rushing attempts this postseason. The rookie is making the most of his carries, too, totaling a playoff-best 242 rushing yards.

As USA Today's Henry McKenna noted, Michel plays some of his best ball under the brightest lights:

Up against an explosive offense each of the last two rounds, Patriots coach Bill Belichick relied on Michel to help his team dominate the time of possession. If this squad takes the same strategy into the Super Bowl, Michel might have the opportunity volume to even outshine Brady.

The Deep Sleeper: Stephon Gilmore +15000

Is Gilmore the best cornerback in the NFL? Doesn't the fact you at least need to think about it suggest his MVP odds should be a bit higher than this?

The All-Pro first-teamer has been tremendous all season. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated corner, and in the playoffs, he's helped contain both Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce.

"He doesn't even let guys catch the ball in walkthrough," Jason McCourty told NFL.com's Mike Giardi. "That's kind of his mindset and his demeanor. He goes out there, he takes the field, and his one job is to shut whoever he's guarding down, and that's something that he's done on a week-in, week-out basis for us this season."

As the aforementioned efforts of Smith and Jackson show, defensive players usually need to touch the ball to win this award. Gilmore has the Patriots' only pick of the playoffs and could get the chance for more against the inconsistent Goff, who had a three-game stretch with six interceptions in December.

