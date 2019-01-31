Miguel Almiron Completes Newcastle Transfer for Reported Club-Record Fee

Elsa/Getty Images

Newcastle United have signed Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The Magpies announced the capture of the Paraguay international on Thursday:

The attacking midfielder said one of the key reasons he opted for the move to Newcastle was to work under manager Rafael Benitez, per the club statement:

"I'm very happy and eager to start and to meet my new team-mates. The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now. I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me."

Per BBC Sport, Almiron has joined for a club-record fee of around £20 million, surpassing the £16 million the club paid for Michael Owen's move from Real Madrid in 2005.

The 24-year-old has arrived after two successful seasons in Major League Soccer, which culminated in him playing a key role for Atlanta as they won the MLS Cup for the first time in 2018.

OptaJoe provided his impressive numbers last season:

Almiron was named in MLS' Best XI and All-Star sides in both campaigns and was also named MLS' Newcomer of the Year in 2017 following his arrival from Argentinian outfit Lanus.

Roberto Rojas of the Low Limit Futbol podcast and Atlanta United reporter Doug Roberson gave some insight as to what Newcastle fans can expect from their new signing:

His arrival should serve as a major boost for the Toon, who have spent the season once again battling against relegation.

Newcastle have scored just 21 goals from 24 Premier League matches this season, and they've only managed three in a single league game once. Only Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City have netted fewer.

The Premier League will be a step up for Almiron, but if he can find his feet quickly, he could provide the creative and goalscoring spark the Magpies need to secure survival.