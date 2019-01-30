Sergey Kovalev Sued over Felony Assault Charge, Accused of Attacking Dog

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against boxer Sergey Kovalev alleging that he assaulted her and her dog in June.

According to TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Jamie Frontz alleges that Kovalev and a friend followed her home from a party in June after they met at the grand opening of a boxing gym in Big Bear, California.

Frontz said that Kovalev tried to aggressively have sex with her, which led to her dog attempting to intervene. Kovalev then allegedly pushed and kicked the dog in the chest.

After that, Kovalev is said to have punched Frontz "with full force directly in the face one time with a closed fist."

Kovalev was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene, and he has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony assault.

