Bayern Munich's Sandro Wagner Signs for Chinese Super League Side Tianjin Teda

Bayern Munich's Sandro Wagner Signs for Chinese Super League Side Tianjin TedaJanuary 30, 2019
Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has joined Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Teda.
The Bundesliga giants announced the deal on Wednesday:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
Sandro #Wagner is leaving #FCBayern to join Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League with immediate effect. Thanks for everything, Sandro, and best of luck in China 🙌 #MiaSanMia #DankeSandro https://t.co/mB1iMjvNGp
In an accompanying statement, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Sandro approached us and asked us to release him from his contract. He has a very attractive offer from China, so we granted his request. We would like to express our thanks to Sandro for his time at FC Bayern, and we wish him all the best and a lot of success for his future in China."
According to German magazine Kicker (h/t DW Sports), the 31-year-old will receive €15 million over the course of a two-year deal with Tianjin.
Wagner came through the ranks at Bayern as a youngster but left in 2008 for MSV Duisberg. He returned to Munich in January 2018, following spells at Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin, Darmstadt and Hoffenheim.
The forward operated as cover for Robert Lewandowski, and he has left his hometown club having made 34 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
As OptaFranz demonstrated, he was an able and efficient backup for Lewandowski:
OptaFranz @OptaFranz
104 - Sandro #Wagner has scored every 104 minutes in all competitions since returning to #FCBayern in January 2018, only Robert #Lewandowski (88 minutes) had a better record. Farewell. https://t.co/j91QVtXy8X
He had scored just once this season, though, having spent 264 minutes on the pitch spread across 12 appearances.
In China, Wagner will link up with former Germany international Uli Stielike, who is head coach of Tianjin. The club finished 14th out of 16 teams last season, avoiding relegation courtesy of their head-to-head record against Changchun Yatai, who finished in 15th.
Bayern might now have to find another solution up front when boss Niko Kovac needs to rotate Lewandowski during the run-in.
What's Happened to Marcelo?