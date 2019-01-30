LSU Coach Ed Orgeron to Reportedly Receive Contract Extension

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron, who has led the Tigers to a 25-9 record and two bowl wins during his two-and-a-half years in charge, is reportedly receiving a contract extension.

An LSU senior official spoke with Amie Just of NOLA.com and revealed the information. Just also wrote that the official details are still in the works but that his current deal is worth $3.5 million per year through 2021 plus $1.5 million in incentive bonuses.

Orgeron's Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season that included a Fiesta Bowl win over UCF and a sixth-place ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

They also beat the then-No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs 36-16 in mid-October.

The future looks bright for LSU. Wayne Staats of NCAA.com, Scooby Axson of Sports Illustrated and Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com all have the Tigers in the top 15 in their "way-too-early" 2019 college football rankings.

LSU's recruiting class of 2019 is also ranked eighth in the country by 247Sports' composite, with three 5-star prospects headlining the group.

The 2020 crew is already off to a great start with a No. 2 ranking from 247Sports' composite and a commitment from 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks, who is ranked ninth overall in the 247Sports composite class-of-2020 list.

LSU opens the 2019 season on August 31 at home against Georgia Southern, which will mark Orgeron's eighth season leading a Division-I FBS team.

He coached Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007 and led the USC Trojans for eight games on an interim basis in 2013 after Lane Kiffin was fired.

Orgeron replaced Les Miles after a 2-2 start in 2016 and was named LSU's permanent coach in late November of that year.