Luka Doncic, Trae Young Headline USA vs. World NBA Rising Stars 2019 Rosters

LM Otero/Associated Press

The NBA continues to fill out rosters for All-Star weekend, with Tuesday seeing the release of the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic leads the way for the World squad, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young carries the torch for Team USA.

Doncic has become the NBA's breakout star of the 2018-19 season. The reigning Euroleague MVP had the second-most fan votes among Western Conference players (4,242,980 votes) for the All-Star Game, trailing only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (4,620,809 votes).

