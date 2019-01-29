Super Bowl 2019 Prop Bets: Brady, Goff Lead RBs on Super Bowl MVP Odds

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The running back's role has changed over the years as NFL offenses have evolved, with pass-catching ability becoming equally important for many who want to stay on the field. For the most part, the workhorse back is a dying breed, which is why Hall of Famer Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos was the last one to win Super Bowl MVP honors 21 years ago.

This year, Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Sony Michel of the New England Patriots will try to end that drought, sitting with +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) and +1200 Super Bowl MVP odds, respectively, on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Michel would seem to have a better chance to win the award than Gurley except for the fact that he is a rookie and Tom Brady is his quarterback. Brady, a future Hall of Famer, has already been named Super Bowl MVP four times in his career and will be going for a record sixth Super Bowl ring, which would be the most ever for a quarterback.

Quarterbacks have won Super Bowl MVP 29 times in the first 52 games (55.8 percent) compared to only seven for running back (13.5) and six for wide receiver (11.5).

Brady is the +125 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time on the Super Bowl props while counterpart Jared Goff is the +250 second choice for the Rams. In just his third season, Goff is trying to become the quickest former overall No. 1 pick at his position to win a Super Bowl title. Quarterbacks have won seven of the past nine Super Bowl MVPs, with two defensive players also taking home the hardware during that stretch as longshots.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith was named MVP of Super Bowl 48 for the Seattle Seahawks, and Von Miller followed suit at the same position for the Denver Broncos two years later in Super Bowl 50. The most likely defensive player to win MVP of Super Bowl 53 is defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams at +1800 at online betting sites.

Others in the mix to win Super Bowl 53 MVP are running back C.J. Anderson (+1600) of the Rams and running back James White (+2000) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (+2000) of the Patriots.

White could have easily earned the award two years ago when Brady won his fourth while Anderson may play a big role for his team if Gurley is not healthy. Edelman would become the first receiver to win it since Santonio Holmes of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 43.

Another sleeper pick to consider is tight end Rob Gronkowski (+3000) of the Patriots, the favorites on the 2019 Super Bowl odds, although no player at his position has ever won the Super Bowl MVP award.

