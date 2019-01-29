Deshaun Watson Surprises Mother Deann with Home Makeover on 'My Houzz' Show

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, poses with his mother Deann after an NFL football news conference in Houston. Watson's mother spent years encouraging him to chase his dreams. He has achieved one of his biggest goals of reaching the NFL. Now the Texans quarterback is giving back by renovating the home he grew up in and surprising his mom. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has used his newfound riches from the NFL to renovate the home of his mother, Deann Watson.

In the third season premiere of My Houzz, Watson pays for renovations to the kitchen, living room and dining room of his mother's house in Gainesville, Georgia. 

"She deserves it," Deshaun said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's been a solid home for us for ... over 12 years now. [But] living room, kitchen and dining area, those areas need a little touch-up. Everything she went through, this is really the smallest thing I can do for her."

Prior to the 2017 NFL draft, Watson told Matt Connolly of The State he was excited about starting his professional career to help take care of his mom after she raised him as a single parent:

"That's one of the biggest things that I'm looking forward to is being able to take care of my family, take care of my mom, make sure that she's settled and that whatever she needs she can get, just kind of enjoying life and let her travel around. I don't want to spoil the treat. It's my mom’s birthday that weekend after I get selected—so something special for her."

Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn helped Deann Watson get her house through Habitat for Humanity when Deshaun was 11 years old. 

The Texans traded up to make Watson the 12th overall pick in the draft. He led them to an AFC South title in 2018 after throwing for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns. 

Related

    Texans Hire Clay Hampton as Director of Football Ops

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans Hire Clay Hampton as Director of Football Ops

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    All 18 of Brady's Super Bowl TD Passes 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    All 18 of Brady's Super Bowl TD Passes 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Report: Josh Gordon Return to Pats Is Possible

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Josh Gordon Return to Pats Is Possible

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Expect the Gurley We Know on Sunday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Expect the Gurley We Know on Sunday

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report