Deshaun Watson Surprises Mother Deann with Home Makeover on 'My Houzz' Show

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has used his newfound riches from the NFL to renovate the home of his mother, Deann Watson.

In the third season premiere of My Houzz, Watson pays for renovations to the kitchen, living room and dining room of his mother's house in Gainesville, Georgia.

"She deserves it," Deshaun said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's been a solid home for us for ... over 12 years now. [But] living room, kitchen and dining area, those areas need a little touch-up. Everything she went through, this is really the smallest thing I can do for her."

Prior to the 2017 NFL draft, Watson told Matt Connolly of The State he was excited about starting his professional career to help take care of his mom after she raised him as a single parent:

"That's one of the biggest things that I'm looking forward to is being able to take care of my family, take care of my mom, make sure that she's settled and that whatever she needs she can get, just kind of enjoying life and let her travel around. I don't want to spoil the treat. It's my mom’s birthday that weekend after I get selected—so something special for her."

Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn helped Deann Watson get her house through Habitat for Humanity when Deshaun was 11 years old.

The Texans traded up to make Watson the 12th overall pick in the draft. He led them to an AFC South title in 2018 after throwing for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns.



