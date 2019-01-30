2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The culmination of the 2018-19 NFL season is coming Sunday with Super Bowl LIII.

But there are 30 fanbases who might tell you the championship collision between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is only an appetizer. The main course, in their minds at least, is probably the upcoming NFL draft, when optimism overflows and fans dare to dream of a worst-to-first leap.

We're shifting our focus ahead to April 25-27's talent grab to run through a first-round mock and spotlight three prospects worthy of your favorite team's attention.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. New England Patriots: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

32. Los Angeles Rams: Oshane Ximines, DE/OLB, Old Dominion

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Haskins didn't get a ton of field time at Ohio State, but he looked like a possible NFL star in the making in his limited opportunities.

"Haskins has impressive natural touch and anticipation as a passer, in addition to a high-level arm to drive the ball down the field with accuracy," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "Based solely on his physical tools, the bar is really high for the Ohio State starter, despite a limited college career."

Haskins entered his redshirt sophomore season with 57 career passing attempts. He exited it as the bronze medalist in this year's Heisman Trophy voting.

Most video gamers don't enjoy the kind of success Haskins had. He led all FBS passers with 4,381 yards and 50 touchdowns, completing 70 percent of his passes and only throwing eight interceptions among his 533 attempts.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

This is a good wide receiver class, and the leader of it will differ based on the eye of the evaluator.

But Metcalf gets the nod here as a 6'4", 230-pounder with a massive catch radius, fluid athleticism and the right combination of speed and quickness to lose defenders on both short and deep routes.

"Receivers with Metcalf's raw talents don't come around very often, as his size, speed, quickness, high-point ability and vertical prowess make him a truly special prospect," Jon Ledyard wrote for The Draft Network. "His movement skills are top notch, he's explosive and physical after the catch and he can run by defensive backs as easily as he can outwork them at the catch point."

Metcalf lost chunks of two seasons to injuries, breaking his foot in 2016 and undergoing neck surgery in October. But he's been cleared for all football activity, and he's a home run threat when healthy. He totaled 67 catches over 21 games, taking 14 to the house and averaging 18.3 yards per reception.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Ignoring the running back position in Round 1 is overrated. Just ask the two Super Bowl participants, who are each powered by a first-round rusher (Todd Gurley for L.A., Sony Michel for New England).

If any back makes the cut this year, it should be Jacobs.

While he was never the featured back for the Crimson Tide, he was the one flashing the most NFL potential. He looks like a three-down back, capable of contributing as a runner, receiver and blocker.

"It's unfair to compare any prospect to New Orleans Saints super-weapon Alvin Kamara, but Jacobs has all the traits that could make a pro team think they're landing the next version of him by making this college backup the first running back off the board come next April," Draft Wire's Luke Easterling wrote in November.

Because Jacobs never had a featured role, he won't arrive with the same mileage as most rookies. He will, however, bring along one of the more stuffed stat sheets you'll see. He returned kicks, played special teams, caught passes and ran the ball, leaving Alabama with 21 touchdowns from scrimmage and 6.9 yards per touch.