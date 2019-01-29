Knicks Trade Rumors: Pelicans Like Mitchell Robinson Amid Anthony Davis Buzz

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (26) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are interested in a trade for Anthony Davis, but are waiting to hear from the New Orleans Pelicans about what they want in return, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

If New Orleans wants help building toward the future, center Mitchell Robinson could be part of the package.

"The Pelicans have always liked Mitchell," an NBA source told Berman.

   

    

