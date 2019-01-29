Knicks Trade Rumors: Pelicans Like Mitchell Robinson Amid Anthony Davis Buzz

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are interested in a trade for Anthony Davis, but are waiting to hear from the New Orleans Pelicans about what they want in return, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

If New Orleans wants help building toward the future, center Mitchell Robinson could be part of the package.

"The Pelicans have always liked Mitchell," an NBA source told Berman.

