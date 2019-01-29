Josh Gordon Rumors: WR Could Return to Patriots After Indefinite Suspension

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

There's a chance Josh Gordon could have a second tenure with the New England Patriots if he gets reinstated by the NFL.

Per NESN.com's Doug Kyed, the Patriots are paying for Gordon's treatment at an in-patient facility in Florida. A return to New England is "still possible" for the wide receiver.

Gordon announced on Dec. 20 he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. That same day, the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy.

Kyed noted the suspension was due to diluted drug test samples.

Gordon has been suspended four different times by the NFL for violating the substance abuse policy. He was reinstated on a conditional basis in November 2017 after previously denying his petition six months earlier.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Gordon's latest indefinite suspension could result in banishment from the league.

In 11 games with the Patriots, Gordon had 720 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 40 catches.