Brandin Cooks Paid for Rams Custodian, Son to Attend Super Bowl vs. Patriots

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks presented team custodian Alfonso Garcia with two tickets to see the team's Super Bowl LIII clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday with travel to Atlanta and hotel accommodations also covered for Garcia and his son, Josh.

Mike Jones of USA Today reported details of the act of kindness, which were first provided by Cooks' teammate Robert Woods. Cooks later discussed his connection with Garcia when he was asked about the gift:

"Oh, man, Alfonso—the guy is special, man. He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that."

Cooks, who spent the 2017 NFL season with the Patriots, worked with the Rams' travel coordinators to make sure the plan came together, per Jones.

If L.A. is going to upset New England, Garcia and his son will likely need to witness a strong performance from Cooks, who's racked up 11 catches for 172 yards through two playoff games.

The 25-year-old California native recorded one reception for 23 yards while playing for the Patriots in their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl.