Bryce Harper Rumors: Star FA Won't Sign with Phillies Tuesday Despite Buzz

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stands on the field during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Washington. The Mets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Fans who have been clamoring for something to discuss in MLB free agency will reportedly keep waiting for a resolution to the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. 

Per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, speculation that Harper will sign with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday is "unfounded."

Speculation that Harper would sign with the Phillies picked up steam Monday, when the Twitter account for MLB The Show 19 teased an upcoming announcement:

Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Harper's top choices at this point seem to be the Phillies, Chicago White Sox or a return to the Washington Nationals

This has been a slow-moving offseason for most of MLB's top free agents. Harper, Manny Machado, Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel and Marwin Gonzalez are among the biggest names still available before pitchers and catchers start reporting for teams Feb. 11. 

Harper would seem to be in line for a big contract whenever he signs. The 26-year-old is a six-time All-Star, the 2015 National League MVP and has a .279/.388/.512 slash line in seven seasons. 

