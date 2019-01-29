Bryce Harper Rumors: Star FA Won't Sign with Phillies Tuesday Despite Buzz

Bryce Harper Rumors: Star FA Won't Sign with Phillies Tuesday Despite BuzzJanuary 29, 2019
Fans who have been clamoring for something to discuss in MLB free agency will reportedly keep waiting for a resolution to the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.
Per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, speculation that Harper will sign with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday is "unfounded."
Speculation that Harper would sign with the Phillies picked up steam Monday, when the Twitter account for MLB The Show 19 teased an upcoming announcement:
MLB The Show @MLBTheShow
You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying. Get hyped: https://t.co/MeSPqa1pm2 https://t.co/TIBlOBgif0
MLB The Show @MLBTheShow
Just don't say that in front of the @Phillies fans... https://t.co/3vzIm8MvPj
Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Harper's top choices at this point seem to be the Phillies, Chicago White Sox or a return to the Washington Nationals.
This has been a slow-moving offseason for most of MLB's top free agents. Harper, Manny Machado, Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel and Marwin Gonzalez are among the biggest names still available before pitchers and catchers start reporting for teams Feb. 11.
Harper would seem to be in line for a big contract whenever he signs. The 26-year-old is a six-time All-Star, the 2015 National League MVP and has a .279/.388/.512 slash line in seven seasons.
Jimmy Rollins Joins Phillies as Special Advisor