Sean McVay Says Rams Are 'Not Trading' Brandin Cooks After Super Bowl 53

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After being traded in each of the previous two offseasons, wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have found a long-term home with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday the team has no intention of dealing Cooks after Super Bowl LIII, via NFL.com's Kevin Patra:

"When you get a chance to talk to [Bill Belichick] and [Sean Payton] They think the world of Brandin and what he's done. Everybody that's been around Brandin you can't talk enough about the production. This is a special human being. The way he goes about his business. Guys like him are why you love coaching. ... I could go on and on about what he's done for this football team. He's been instrumental in us getting here. Love that guy and you can't say enough good things about Brandin Cooks. I can promise you this: We're not trading him."

Cooks began his career with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him with the 20th pick in 2014. The 5'10" receiver and a fourth-round draft pick were dealt to the New England Patriots in March 2017 for first- and third-round picks.

After one season with the Patriots, Cooks was packaged with a fourth-round pick and shipped to the Rams in April 2018 for first- and sixth-round picks. The 25-year-old signed a five-year, $81 million extension in July.

Despite being with three different teams in five seasons, Cooks has had a successful NFL career. He's had over 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, including a career-high 1,204 yards in 2018.

With the Rams posting the NFL's second-highest scoring offense and reaching the Super Bowl this season, there would seem to be no reason for them to trade Cooks. He's still in his prime and playing at a high level for a team poised to be a force in the NFC for years to come.