Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde: Denis Suarez to Arsenal 'Not Official'

Arsenal's rumoured move to take Denis Suarez on loan during the January transfer window is "not official," according to Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Camp Nou boss answered questions about Suarez on Tuesday, per Aaron Stokes of the Daily Star: "I know that Denis was in this situation. It is not official and we have to wait a little bit. It was a possibility that everyone valued and we hope that if it happens, it will go well."

Valverde's words have come on the same day the player missed training while he inches closer to a switch to the Gunners:

Barca are preparing for the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie against Sevilla on Wednesday. Valverde's men trail 2-0 on aggregate but still appear set to allow a versatile squad player like Suarez to move to north London.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein updated how far the deal is down the line:

Letting Suarez move on reduces Valverde's options in the attacking areas of midfield. However, the 54-year-old may not mind given the profile of players he's often featured in the middle.

Albert Roge of Sport told Football.London's Charles Watts how "Valverde has preferred to promote the physical players and playing Denis there weakens things."

Valverde's preference has seen Suarez reduced to making six appearances off the substitutes bench across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this season. He still chipped in with a pair of goals in cup action.

Despite the lack of playing time, Roge believes Suarez "is a great midfielder" who "has a spectacular quality."

Arsenal have a need for such quality even though head coach Unai Emery has plenty of options. Alex Iowbi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can unlock defences in the final third, even though the latter has missed time with a foot injury.

The Gunners' creativity has been hampered somewhat by Emery consistently leaving highest-earner Mesut Ozil on the bench. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey is set to join Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.

Suarez, who played for Emery with Sevilla during the 2014/15 season, will give Arsenal another schemer.

Barca should also have enough to cope without the skilled No. 6. Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic ensure there's ample industry, flair and experience in the engine room of Valverde's squad.

This much strength in depth is one reason why Suarez is on the verge of leaving, with his temporary move to Arsenal seeming like a matter of when, not if, even after Valverde's words.