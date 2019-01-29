MLB Rumors: Padres Considering Mike Moustakas Amid Manny Machado Links

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Although they have recently been linked to prized free agent Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres continue to explore all of their options at the hot corner.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Tuesday that San Diego is also interested in Mike Moustakas. Heyman notes that Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was teammates with Moustakas in Kansas City from 2011 to 2017, highly recommended the free agent to his organization.

The second overall pick in 2007, Moustakas spent the first decade-plus of his career with the Royals organization. He played seven-plus seasons in a Kansas City uniform after debuting in 2011, earning two All-Star selections in the process.

Moustakas was one of many free agents who had a tough time finding a home last offseason. After turning down Kansas City's qualifying offer (one year, $17.4 million), he had to settle for a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Royals, a contract that included a $15 million mutual option for 2019.

The 30-year-old declined his part of the mutual option in October to become a free agent.

Moustakas is coming off a season in which he hit .251/.315/.459 with 28 home runs, 33 doubles and 95 RBI while splitting time between the Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit .200 with zero home runs, two doubles and three RBI in 10 postseason games for Milwaukee.

While his Brewers were ultimately defeated by Machado's Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last year, Moustakas, along with Hosmer, was a member of Kansas City's 2015 World Series championship squad.

The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported Saturday that the Padres were looking to meet with Machado as the free-agent remains unsigned. While the four-time All-Star provides value both at the plate and in the field (two-time Gold Glover at third), Machado is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in MLB history—whether it be by overall contract value or by average annual value.

If the Padres aren't willing to meet Machado's asking price, Moustakas would provide an impact bat at a lesser price.