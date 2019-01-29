Manny Machado Rumors: Yankees Haven't Made Formal Offer to Star Free Agent

Jae Hong/Associated Press

The New York Yankees reportedly still haven't made a formal offer to free-agent infielder Manny Machado.

According to Wallace Matthews of the New York Daily News, a source within the Yankees organization said the club and Machado have only "talked in concepts."

Along with outfielder Bryce Harper, Machado is the biggest name still available on the open market.

The Bronx Bombers entered the offseason in need of some middle infield help after starting shortstop Didi Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in October, which is expected to keep him out for much of the 2019 campaign.

In response, the Yanks signed veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who missed all of 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays due to injury.

They also signed another former All-Star with the Colorado Rockies in second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

While a middle-infield rotation of Tulowitzki, LeMahieu and rising star Gleyber Torres could work out well for the Yankees until Gregorius returns, neither Tulo nor LeMahieu can match what Machado brings to the table.

The 26-year-old is a four-time All-Star who can play high-level defense at either shortstop or third base.

He is also coming off a career year that saw him hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI split between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Machado would add another big bat to an already stacked Yankees lineup that includes the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar and Torres.

Per Matthews, the Yankees seem unwilling to match a reported offer to Machado by the Chicago White Sox of either $175 million for seven years or $250 million for eight years.

Despite staying away from the big-ticket free agents in Machado and Harper, the Yankees have had an active offseason during which they have signed Tulowitzki, LeMahieu and reliever Adam Ottavino.

They also traded for starting pitcher James Paxton and re-signed both starting pitcher J.A. Happ and reliever Zach Britton.

A source told Matthews that they believe Yankees general manager Brian Cashman "might be looking to add a sixth starter to back up CC [Sabathia]" rather than another big bat.

The Yankees already have a strong rotation on paper with Paxton, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Happ and Sabathia in place.

The top options remaining among free-agent starters are Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez, Clay Buchholz, Wade Miley and Jeremy Hellickson.

New York could also look to add a pitcher who is comfortable acting as both a starter and a reliever, such as Francisco Liriano or Nate Karns.

Even if the Yanks don't make any more major moves this offseason, they have seemingly improved on a team that won 100 games and reached the American League Division Series last season.