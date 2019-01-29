Champ Bailey Reflects on the Greatest Play of His Career

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 29, 2019

  1. Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA

  2. Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League

  3. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  4. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  5. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  6. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  7. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  8. JID Talks About the Fake Air Jordan 3s He Bought

  9. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  10. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  11. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  12. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  13. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  14. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  15. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  16. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  17. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  18. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  19. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  20. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

Right Arrow Icon

Champ Bailey’s favorite play of his career? Picking off Tom Brady and returning it 100 yards.

He was only one step away from a touchdown.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Brady Already Has the Rams Backpedaling 🤐

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Brady Already Has the Rams Backpedaling 🤐

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Lakers Can Land Anthony Davis

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How the Lakers Can Land Anthony Davis

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Need Every Team Must Address at Trade Deadline

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Need Every Team Must Address at Trade Deadline

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Thinks the Steph Comparisons Are Fair, and He Should

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Young Thinks the Steph Comparisons Are Fair, and He Should

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report