Stephen Curry on Warriors: 'This Is Playoff Mentality Time' Amid Win Streak

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a basket to end the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors are locked in after notching their 11th consecutive victory with a 132-100 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

"Coach hit us with what game this is—I think it's 50," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "And you think about how quickly that springs on you. You get back from All-Star break, you still have 30 games, and you're like, 'All right, this is playoff mentality time,' and you start to ramp it up, so we're starting early."

        

