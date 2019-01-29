NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Won't Be Dealt Unless Pelicans Are Overwhelmed

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will not trade star Anthony Davis prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline unless they receive an "overwhelming package" in return, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has informed the Pelicans that his client has no plans to sign a long-term extension with the team and would like to be traded.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

