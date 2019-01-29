Ivan Rakitic Says He Wants to Extend Barcelona Deal Amid Chelsea, PSG Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he wants to extend his contract at the club, despite rumours linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Wednesday, the Blaugrana announced a €75 million deal has been reached to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this summer. That business has led to increased speculation over Rakitic's place in the side, but he spoke against talk of an exit at the Mundo Deportivo gala on Monday, per EFE (h/t Sport):

"If I am here [at Barcelona], it's to play. If anything has to change, we will speak. I have a lot of confidence. I know what I can give. I know who I am.

"I want to be here and, if I can renew, to be here for even more years. I am really happy here, everyone knows it, above all the 'Presi'. I have nothing else to say."

"Presi" refers to Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has served as president of Barcelona since 2014 and has influence over the transfer dealings at the Camp Nou.

Despite Rakitic's quotes, Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz reported on Tuesday that Chelsea have joined the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in examining Rakitic—31 in March—as a potential summer recruit. He also left the door open to Barca still chasing a move for PSG's Adrien Rabiot, who has a contract in Paris set to expire in June.

PSG have long been touted as a possible destination for the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up, although football writer Andrew Gaffney feels the French club would be wise not to pursue Barca's playmaker:

Rakitic was also asked more specifically how the arrival of Ajax gem De Jong would affect his place, to which he replied: "That's a good question for the 'Mister' or the 'Presi.' I am 30 and I am in the best moment of my career. I want to enjoy football and enjoy Barca."

The Croatian's current deal isn't due to run out until June 2021, at which point he'll be 33 years of age. It's possible the club are hesitant about extending the deal much further and risk missing their chance to sell the player for a premium.

Then again, manager Ernesto Valverde has shown a strong preference for Rakitic. The only games he's missed this season have been in the Copa del Rey or due to suspension (three matches total), and blogger Roy Nemer joked about just how loyal Valverde has been of late:

Rakitic arrived at Barcelona from Sevilla in June 2014 and has exceeded expectations, becoming a staple of the side. However, there is also a sea of competition for midfield places at the Camp Nou that includes Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal, as well as La Masia products Carles Alena and Riqui Puig.

Almost five years of loyal service to the Blaugrana has resulted in interest from elite teams such as Chelsea and PSG, though there appears to be only one club where Rakitic envisions his future.