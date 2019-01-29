Arsenal Will Be Able to Spend in the Summer, Says Unai Emery

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Unai Emery said on Monday that he has been given assurances by Arsenal that he will be able to spend money on new players in the summer.

The Gunners head coach reiterated, though, that there are unlikely to be any permanent transfers made in the January window, per Goal:

"The club are telling me that this moment is not good to buy players. But the club say to me in the summer it is going to be different and we are going to have chances to spend money."

Emery said earlier in January that if any players move to the Emirates Stadium in the current window, it will only be as part of a loan deal.

Arsenal have since been plunged into an injury crisis, particularly in defence.

Hector Bellerin has been ruled out for the season, joining Rob Holding as a long-term absentee, and Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both picked up knocks in Friday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United:

It seems likely, though, that if Arsenal are going to bring anyone in before the closure of the January transfer window on January 31, it will be an attacker.

Barcelona duo Denis Suarez and Malcom have both been linked to the north London outfit, per Goal, as has Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Indeed, the Croatia international has handed in a transfer request at the San Siro and has agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a loan move that could become permanent in the summer, per Libero (h/t Football Italia).

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

After being knocked out of the FA Cup, the Gunners will now focus on finishing in the Premier League's top four and winning the UEFA Europa League.

Given their current injury issues, it would be a big help if they could add to their squad in January.

But Emery is still confident Arsenal can succeed with the players they already have, per Goal:

"The easiest thing for me is to ask for more players, but I love to work with my players. My challenge is to improve the players. I'm happy with the players, we have enough to achieve big performances in the Premier League and Europa League. In the Premier League we are pushing to be in the top four."