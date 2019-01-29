Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Says He Wants to Play 'Next to Neymar'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has named Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar his idol and the one player he'd like to line up alongside if given the opportunity.

Vinicius completed a transfer from Flamengo to Real Madrid—one club with whom Neymar has been frequently linked—last summer, and he told Interactive Sport (h/t Goal) it's his desire to call the maestro his team-mate:

There's a good chance the Brazil under-20 international could graduate to the senior Selecao squad in the years to come and get his chance with the national team.

Neymar—who turns 27 in February—has reportedly been in contact with former club Barcelona regarding his desire to move back to the Camp Nou from PSG, per MailOnline's Pete Jenson. However, Real have been linked with the player since he was a teen and are never far from speculation.

Eleven Sports recently shared some of Vinicius' highlights in Real Madrid colours this season, as well as remarks from Jenson comparing him against some familiar cases in La Liga:

After a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, the youngster is finding a foothold in manager Santiago Solari's squad and supplied two assists during Thursday's 4-2 Copa del Rey win over Girona. He has six assists and two goals in the tournament this season.

The Bernabeu looks the only viable location for Vinicius to fulfil his fantasy in a club setting. Real spent a reported €46 million last year to acquire his signature from Flamengo, and it's unlikely they'd be willing to deal to PSG anytime soon, while Real's interest in Neymar doesn't appear to have disappeared, per Jenson.

Nevertheless, Vinicius has played above his age grade in Brazil's youth ranks and is on course to make his senior bow at some point in the coming years.

Blogger Zito recently made some early judgements in comparing the two players:

Vinicius started the campaign in Real's Castilla side but has made swift strides and thrived upon the increased first-team responsibilities that have been handed to him of late.

The teenager is still a long way from matching Neymar's output, but Vinicius' fast improvement in Madrid brings him closer to one day sharing a stage alongside his hero.