Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for Raw Women's Title Set for WWE WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch confirmed what many expected by announcing she'll challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch received an automatic title shot at WrestleMania by virtue of winning the women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. She didn't waste any time making her intentions clear on Raw.

Lynch also lobbed the first grenade on social media:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in December (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) that Rousey vs. Lynch was the plan for WrestleMania 35 but that WWE was considering adding Charlotte Flair to make it a Triple Threat match.

Flair is one of the biggest names in the women's division and deserves to main-event a WrestleMania one day. Monday was a perfect example why Rousey and Lynch will more than suffice as a singles bout, though.

Nobody is hotter in WWE right now than The Man, in part because of the attack on Raw that prevented her from wrestling Rousey at Survivor Series last November. Lynch standing defiant with a bloody, broken face was a true star-making moment.

Lynch has earned the right to challenge for the Raw women's title without WWE muddying the waters by throwing Flair in the mix.

Rousey, meanwhile, has the mainstream appeal to draw in casual fans who don't watch Raw and SmackDown live every week. If Monday's edition of Raw was any indication, then the former UFC champion will be able to hold her own with Lynch on the microphone as well.

Rousey delivered a passionate promo that far surpassed her work leading up to Survivor Series, when she called Lynch "The Millennial Man" and brought up skinny jeans and avocado toast.

Rousey vs. Lynch is poised to be the most highly anticipated match on the WrestleMania 35 card.