Rob Gronkowski When Asked If Super Bowl 53 Will Be Final Game: 'I Don't Know'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After considering retirement last offseason, Rob Gronkowski is still uncertain about his future.

The New England Patriots star had a brief reaction Monday when asked whether Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams would be his last game.

"I don't know," Gronkowski replied, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

He did expand that he isn't thinking about retirement, but he refused to commit to coming back next season.

"As of right now, that's one of the last things I'm thinking about," he added, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. "... I love playing the game. ... A few weeks down the road, you relax, you get some down time, enjoyment time and you just see where you want to go with it."

Gronkowski took a long time to commit to playing in 2018, finally announcing in April that he would return to the Patriots. This came after he was named first-team All-Pro for the fourth time during a year in which he remained relatively healthy and played 14 games.

It's been a different story this season, as he was limited by back and ankle injuries and finished with just 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns. His 52.5 yards per game were his lowest since his rookie season in 2010.

He showed he can still be an impact player with 79 receiving yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his struggles throughout the year could cause doubt about returning in 2019.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gronkowski could even retire to start a second career in movies.

Whatever his next move is, it doesn't seem like a decision will come any time soon.