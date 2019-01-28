Wade Phillips Jokes How Tony Romo Will Help Rams D Stop Tom Brady in Super Bowl

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

CBS announcer Tony Romo has been so good at predicting plays that coaches on the field wish they could rely on him during games.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips joked about using Romo during Super Bowl LIII:

Phillips will be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense on Sunday, and a key part of that is figuring out the strategy from the future Hall of Famer.

Romo has never been a coach, but he did show the ability to correctly call out what the Patriots were doing during the AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Phillips might not be listening to him during the Super Bowl, but he might want to consider getting some pointers from the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.