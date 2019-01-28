Wade Phillips Jokes How Tony Romo Will Help Rams D Stop Tom Brady in Super Bowl

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 24: Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams walks onto the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Rams defeated the Titans 27-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

CBS announcer Tony Romo has been so good at predicting plays that coaches on the field wish they could rely on him during games. 

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips joked about using Romo during Super Bowl LIII:

Phillips will be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense on Sunday, and a key part of that is figuring out the strategy from the future Hall of Famer.

Romo has never been a coach, but he did show the ability to correctly call out what the Patriots were doing during the AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Phillips might not be listening to him during the Super Bowl, but he might want to consider getting some pointers from the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Related

    Gronk Dodges Retirement Questions 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Dodges Retirement Questions 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Wade Phillips Says Donald Will Be DPOY Again 🎥

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Wade Phillips Says Donald Will Be DPOY Again 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Best Moments from Media Day

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Moments from Media Day

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Says He's Not Giving Goff Any Advice 😂🎥

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Brady Says He's Not Giving Goff Any Advice 😂🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter