Puppy Bowl XV 2019: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

The wait is over.

The Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl is back and ready to showcase dozens of cuddly and cute puppies available for adoption from shelters all across North America.

Puppy Bowl XV will feature two teams competing for the "Lombarky Trophy": Team Fluff and Team Ruff.

The hardware, presented by Chewy.com, will go to the winning team, while the Most Valuable Puppy award will go to the pooch with the most touchdowns.

All of this puppy-powered action will take place at Geico Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Puppy Bowl XIV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XIV Starting Lineup

Team Fluff

Ziggy—Boston Terrier/SATO

Astro—Labrador Retriever/Siberian Husky

Flora—American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer

Dawn—Beagle/Dachshund

Brady—Chihuahua/Russell Terrier

Marisol—Miniature Poodle-Catahoula

Ace—Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel

Remington—Beagle

Scooter—Cocker Spaniel-Chihuahua

Brooklyn—Neapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier

Bumble—Lab/Chow Chow

Clara—Corgi

Gallagher—Saint Bernard

Lola—Shar Pei

Melody—Maltese

Foles—American Staffordshire Terrier-Akita

Maisey—Labrador Retriever

Smudge—American Staffordshire Terrier-Standard Bulldog

Will—Old English Sheepdog-Doodle

Team Ruff

Bee—Chihuahua/Pekingese

Shy Boy—Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle

Pirate—English Springer Spaniel/McNab

Whitney—Siberian Husky

Violet—Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Sierra—American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

Hank—Labradoodle

Pistachio—Maltese

Bugsy—Sato/Greyhound

Scotch—Chihuahua/Shih Tzu

Moses—American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

Alexander—Great Pyrenees

George—Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Bella—Shih Tzu/Chihuahua

Harry—Shih Tzu/Chihuahua

Flo—Chihuahua/Maltese

Emmitt—Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

For a closer look at the starting lineup, or to see which puppy is the cutest, check out the photo gallery.

Flo is a standout, but feel free to chime in.

Puppies are the main draw for this event, but they won't be the only animals in the game.

Shirley the sloth will be there, as will be a capybara supporting Team Fluff and three baby porcupines supporting Team Ruff.

Kangaroo lovers will get their fill, too, as baby kangaroos will be cheerleaders on the sidelines.

And for cat lovers, the halftime show will feature kittens doing feline things on the field.

So, tune in to see which team will bark, chew and run its way to this year's Lombarky.