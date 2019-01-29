Puppy Bowl XV 2019: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue, Paw Works, who are on hand to promote Animal Planets Puppy Bowl XII' during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The wait is over.

The Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl is back and ready to showcase dozens of cuddly and cute puppies available for adoption from shelters all across North America.

Puppy Bowl XV will feature two teams competing for the "Lombarky Trophy": Team Fluff and Team Ruff.

The hardware, presented by Chewy.com, will go to the winning team, while the Most Valuable Puppy award will go to the pooch with the most touchdowns.

All of this puppy-powered action will take place at Geico Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

         

Puppy Bowl XIV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XIV Starting Lineup

Team Fluff

ZiggyBoston Terrier/SATO

AstroLabrador Retriever/Siberian Husky

FloraAmerican Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer

DawnBeagle/Dachshund

BradyChihuahua/Russell Terrier

MarisolMiniature Poodle-Catahoula

AceChihuahua/Cocker Spaniel

RemingtonBeagle

ScooterCocker Spaniel-Chihuahua

BrooklynNeapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier

BumbleLab/Chow Chow

ClaraCorgi

GallagherSaint Bernard

LolaShar Pei

MelodyMaltese

FolesAmerican Staffordshire Terrier-Akita

MaiseyLabrador Retriever

SmudgeAmerican Staffordshire Terrier-Standard Bulldog

Will—Old English Sheepdog-Doodle

           

Team Ruff

BeeChihuahua/Pekingese

Shy BoyLhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle

PirateEnglish Springer Spaniel/McNab

WhitneySiberian Husky

VioletChihuahua/Miniature Poodle

SierraAmerican Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

HankLabradoodle

PistachioMaltese

BugsySato/Greyhound

ScotchChihuahua/Shih Tzu

MosesAmerican Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

AlexanderGreat Pyrenees

GeorgeChihuahua/Miniature Poodle

BellaShih Tzu/Chihuahua

HarryShih Tzu/Chihuahua

FloChihuahua/Maltese

EmmittAustralian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

For a closer look at the starting lineup, or to see which puppy is the cutest, check out the photo gallery.

Flo is a standout, but feel free to chime in.

Puppies are the main draw for this event, but they won't be the only animals in the game.

Shirley the sloth will be there, as will be a capybara supporting Team Fluff and three baby porcupines supporting Team Ruff.

Kangaroo lovers will get their fill, too, as baby kangaroos will be cheerleaders on the sidelines.

And for cat lovers, the halftime show will feature kittens doing feline things on the field.

So, tune in to see which team will bark, chew and run its way to this year's Lombarky.

