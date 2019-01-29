Puppy Bowl XV 2019: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Puppy Bowl XV 2019: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreJanuary 29, 2019
The wait is over.
The Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl is back and ready to showcase dozens of cuddly and cute puppies available for adoption from shelters all across North America.
Puppy Bowl XV will feature two teams competing for the "Lombarky Trophy": Team Fluff and Team Ruff.
The hardware, presented by Chewy.com, will go to the winning team, while the Most Valuable Puppy award will go to the pooch with the most touchdowns.
All of this puppy-powered action will take place at Geico Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.
Puppy Bowl XIV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Watch: Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XIV Starting Lineup
Team Fluff
Ziggy—Boston Terrier/SATO
Astro—Labrador Retriever/Siberian Husky
Flora—American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer
Dawn—Beagle/Dachshund
Brady—Chihuahua/Russell Terrier
Marisol—Miniature Poodle-Catahoula
Ace—Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel
Remington—Beagle
Scooter—Cocker Spaniel-Chihuahua
Brooklyn—Neapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier
Bumble—Lab/Chow Chow
Clara—Corgi
Gallagher—Saint Bernard
Lola—Shar Pei
Melody—Maltese
Foles—American Staffordshire Terrier-Akita
Maisey—Labrador Retriever
Smudge—American Staffordshire Terrier-Standard Bulldog
Will—Old English Sheepdog-Doodle
Team Ruff
Bee—Chihuahua/Pekingese
Shy Boy—Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle
Pirate—English Springer Spaniel/McNab
Whitney—Siberian Husky
Violet—Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
Sierra—American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow
Hank—Labradoodle
Pistachio—Maltese
Bugsy—Sato/Greyhound
Scotch—Chihuahua/Shih Tzu
Moses—American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow
Alexander—Great Pyrenees
George—Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
Bella—Shih Tzu/Chihuahua
Harry—Shih Tzu/Chihuahua
Flo—Chihuahua/Maltese
Emmitt—Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel
For a closer look at the starting lineup, or to see which puppy is the cutest, check out the photo gallery.
Flo is a standout, but feel free to chime in.
Puppies are the main draw for this event, but they won't be the only animals in the game.
Shirley the sloth will be there, as will be a capybara supporting Team Fluff and three baby porcupines supporting Team Ruff.
Kangaroo lovers will get their fill, too, as baby kangaroos will be cheerleaders on the sidelines.
And for cat lovers, the halftime show will feature kittens doing feline things on the field.
So, tune in to see which team will bark, chew and run its way to this year's Lombarky.
