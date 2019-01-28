RP Shawn Kelley, Rangers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $2.5M Contract

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed free-agent reliever Shawn Kelley to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The deal also reportedly includes a club option for the 2020 season, per Passan.

Kelley split last season between the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics, totaling a 2.94 ERA in 49 innings.

The 34-year-old has played for five different teams during his 10-year major league career, but he looked as good as ever over the past two months of last season.

After being traded to Oakland for international slot money at the start of August, the right-hander posted a 2.16 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 19 appearances. He also pitched a scoreless inning against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game, which the Athletics lost 7-2.

His vast experience could make him a useful addition to a Rangers staff that ranked 28th in the majors last season with a 4.92 ERA, per ESPN.

Kelley could handle the mid-to-late innings ahead of closer Jose Leclerc, who took over the role midway through last season.

Although Texas finished last in the American League West last season with a 67-95 record, an improved bullpen could help the squad climb up the standings.