NBA Investigating Anthony Davis Trade Request; Star Could Be Fined by League

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NBA has launched an investigation after Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, spoke to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski about Davis' demand to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We commenced an investigation this morning upon reading the reports regarding Anthony Davis," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "That process is ongoing."

According to Wojnarowski, Davis faces a possible fine after Paul made "an on-the-record request for a trade."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.