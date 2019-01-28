NBA Investigating Anthony Davis Trade Request; Star Could Be Fined by League

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NBA has launched an investigation after Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, spoke to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski about Davis' demand to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans

"We commenced an investigation this morning upon reading the reports regarding Anthony Davis," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "That process is ongoing."

According to Wojnarowski, Davis faces a possible fine after Paul made "an on-the-record request for a trade."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

