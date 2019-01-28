Lions LB Trevor Bates Hospitalized for Mental Health Evaluation After Arrest

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested Saturday.

ESPN.com reported New York City Police said Bates punched one of their officers in the face following his arrest, and he was charged with felony assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, theft of service and obstructing governmental administration.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press shared a statement from Jeff Jankovich of the Vantage Management Group, who said Bates was hospitalized:

"Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation. I have spoken with members of Trevor's family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.

"Since entering the NFL in 2016, Trevor has demonstrated a genuine passion for serving his community in various charitable and outreach capacities. He understands the powerful platform that comes with being a professional athlete, and his actions this weekend are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person.

"We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O'Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department. At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected until more information becomes available."

The ESPN report provided details of the arrest, noting Bates was initially booked at a precinct house because he didn't pay $32 in cab fees.

After he was told he would be issued a desk appearance ticket and then permitted to leave, he reportedly became agitated and punched the officer after he refused to be fingerprinted. Police said the officer suffered a concussion.

Bates appeared in nine games for the Lions this season and is under contract with the NFC North team through the 2019 season.