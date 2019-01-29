Super Bowl 2019: Final Score, Fantasy Predictions for Patriots vs. Rams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Recent Super Bowls, especially those involving the New England Patriots, have not skimmed on points.

Since Tom Brady's crew suffered a 21-17 loss to the New York Giants in 2012, five of the last six title contests have had more than 50 points. New England's three outings, including last year's 41-33 shortcoming to the Philadelphia Eagles, saw a combined 188 points.

Brady has guided the Pats to 78 points in two postseason victories, and the Los Angeles Rams are averaging 32.4 per game following their 26-23 overtime triumph over the New Orleans Saints. That's why, courtesy of OddsShark, the most common over-under lines are above 55 points.

If anything like last year's shootout, Super Bowl LIII will light up the box score with just about everyone joining the fun. Let's determine how three marquee stars in particular will fare on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LIII

Date: Sunday, February 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Spread (via OddsShark): New England (-2.5)

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 31, Rams 27

Fantasy Predictions

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Brady continues to outdo himself on the grand stage.

Two years ago, he set a new Super Bowl record by registering 466 passing yards in a stunning come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons. That milestone didn't last long; he recorded 505 passing yards last year.

After clearing 300 aerial yards five times in the season, Brady comfortably surpassed the benchmark with 343 passing yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 348 in an overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He hasn't gone any lower than 287 in his previous 10 postseason bouts:

The Rams' secondary, which contained Drew Brees to 249 yards, two touchdowns and a pick on 40 pass attempts, is hardly a pushover. Per Football Outsiders, they finished the regular season ninth in Defensive-adjusted Volume over Average (DVOA) against the pass.

Yet Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson all engaged them in shootouts during the regular season. They're beatable but also far weaker on the ground. Before improved performances against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, they placed 28th in DVOA against the run.

If Brady throws another 45-50 times, it should only be because New England once again methodically picks apart a defense with gradual gains. While those yards will add up, he has settled for one touchdown in each playoff triumph.

He may keep moving aside for Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead in goal-line situations. Yet throwing two scores instead of one would yield a profitable fantasy line for the iconic quarterback.

Prediction: 29-of-44, 335 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

A fantasy cheat code throughout the regular season, Todd Gurley watched most of the NFC Championship Game from the sideline.

Following two early drops, the star running back tallied just 13 yards (and a touchdown) on five touches against the Saints. Per Pro Football Reference, he played five fewer snaps (32) than C.J. Anderson.

Sean McVay made the bold call to favor Anderson, who amassed just 44 yards on 16 carries. According to Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register, the Rams head coach praised Gurley's professionalism and predicted a bounce-back outing.

"The way that he's handled himself has been nothing but a stud, a pro and when you hear him talk, you can tell it's real," McVay said. "That's what you love about it. I've got a funny feeling he's going to be ready to go and play a big role in this (Super Bowl) and do a great job for us."

Yet even when dismantling Dallas for 115 rushing yards and a score, Gurley received 16 handoffs to Anderson's 23. Although the 24-year-old should receive more opportunities, he won't swiftly reclaim a bell-cow role.

Another impediment to redemption, the Patriots stuffed the Chargers and Chiefs to 60 combined rushing yards in the playoffs. Don't expect an eye-popping yardage tally, but Gurley—who has found paydirt in 14 of 16 games with 23 touchdowns—should at least remain a potent red-zone threat.

Prediction: 14 carries, 62 rushing yards, 1 TD

Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

While the sudden Hall of Fame discussion is silly, Julian Edelman has undoubtedly delivered in big moments.

New England's unquestioned top wide receiver in light of Josh Gordon's suspension, Edelman secured 16 of 23 targets for 247 yards against the Chargers and Chiefs. He has compiled 105 catches for 1,271 yards in 17 career playoff bouts.

Opportunity plays a substantial part. The slot wideout has Brady's trust, as he has received double-digit targets in each of his last 10 postseason outings. Don't expect that to change; Edelman is averaging 10.3 targets and 93.7 receiving yards over the past six games.



Given his inclination to manufacture motivation from perceived slights, one must wonder if Brady will have extra interest in targeting Nickell Robey-Coleman. In Tyler Dunne's Bleacher Report feature, the slot cornerback suggested the 41-year-old is "definitely not the same quarterback he was."

For those undeterred by bulletin-board storylines, avoiding star outside cornerback Aqib Talib presents a more concrete reason to expect ample Brady-to-Edelman connections.

Prediction: 12 targets, 8 receptions, 105 yards