Blake Griffin: Anthony Davis Shouldn't Worry About Backlash After Trade Request

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons walks off the floor in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin wants Anthony Davis to ignore any negative reaction he receives after reportedly requesting a trade. 

"The player has to do what's best for him, and not worry about the backlash," Griffin said Monday, per James Edwards III of the Athletic. "It's going to happen, and you can't really control it. Teams are able to do whatever they want, and they don't get backlash unless they don't do it the right way."

Davis reportedly told the New Orleans Pelicans he won't sign a new extension with them and requested a trade Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers' AD Offer Needs to Start with Lonzo, Kuz and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers' AD Offer Needs to Start with Lonzo, Kuz and More

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gentry: AD 'Made It Clear' He Wants to Play Out Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gentry: AD 'Made It Clear' He Wants to Play Out Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report