Blake Griffin: Anthony Davis Shouldn't Worry About Backlash After Trade Request

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin wants Anthony Davis to ignore any negative reaction he receives after reportedly requesting a trade.

"The player has to do what's best for him, and not worry about the backlash," Griffin said Monday, per James Edwards III of the Athletic. "It's going to happen, and you can't really control it. Teams are able to do whatever they want, and they don't get backlash unless they don't do it the right way."

Davis reportedly told the New Orleans Pelicans he won't sign a new extension with them and requested a trade Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

