Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Latest Info on Ad Costs, Leaks and Movie Trailers

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The age of streaming has resulted in smaller audiences for most television shows, making the Super Bowl an illustrious outlier for advertisers.

Per USA Today's Gary Levin, last year's Super Bowl drew 2018's highest Nielsen rating (104.1) by a cavernous margin. A This Is Us episode aired after the Philadelphia Eagles' triumph on NBC earned the top grade for a non-football program at 33.4.

Sweetening the pot, most viewers are willing—and even eager—to watch the commercials. Reaching such a wide-ranging audience is every marketer's dream, so the exorbitant price for an ad isn't surprising.

According to Business Insider's Tanya Dua, CBS is billing more than $5 million for a 30-second spot. That has not deterred companies from purchasing air time, as Super Bowl staples such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avocados From Mexico, Pepsi, and multiple automobile brands have already bought exposure.

Leading into Sunday's clash between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, companies are promoting their upcoming spots. Let's take a look at some teased content for the big game.

Super Bowl Leaks and Trailers

Among the avalanche of star power, sports icons beyond the gridiron will invade the Big Game’s interludes.

During the broadcast, Tony Romo will continue his transition from unfairly maligned quarterback to properly praised commentator. Before his about-face into a fan favorite, Alex Rodriguez took the same journey.

During his career, an A-Rod commercial would have sparked countless "Was Derek Jeter unavailable?" jokes. Now, it’s only a little weird to watch the former infielder goof around with a talking peanut.

Not far removed from a quarterfinals loss at the Australian Open, Serena Williams will appear in a spot for dating app Bumble.

Football fans will spend the evening fielding questions from friends who haven’t watched an NFL game since the last Super Bowl—at least they’re experts on the Patriots—so athletes aren’t the only one cashing gaudy endorsement checks.

Ever wonder what a collaboration between Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys would look like? Probably not, but it’s happening anyway. Perhaps Doritos, who alongside Mountain Dew recruited Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage to lip-sync last year, may let these musicians do the actual thing.

Days after The Man won WWE’s Royal Rumble, The Dude looks to tie together Stella Artois' revenue stream. Jeff Bridges will reprise his cult-hero character from The Big Lebowski alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, who is revisiting Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.

Per USA Today's Erik Brady, Stella is donating a portion of its sales for access to clean water in developing nations. Bridges promoted the partnership with Water.org in an official statement.

"At his core, El Duderino would want to do the right thing," Bridges said. "Especially when it’s as easy as ordering a Stella."

Odd matching appears to be the theme. With the help of Steve Carrell, Lil Jon and Cardi B, Pepsi is following Tom Brady's lead and playing the overlooked underdog card.

Football fans will suddenly have free time on Sundays after the Super Bowl. They will undoubtedly get a sneak peek at several blockbuster movies to watch during the offseason.

Last year offered sneak previews of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Stars Wars Story. Per Ad Age, Disney "will air an undisclosed number of spots" during the Super Bowl. That doesn't necessarily mean either monolithic franchise will again whet everyone’s appetite with a trailer for Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX.

Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro repudiated the Stars Wars speculation by reporting that there are no plans for a Super Bowl spot. The rationale, per D'Alessandro, is that its release will attract major attention regardless of the time and place.

One would think the same logic applies to Avengers, as the first trailer has already compiled over 84 million views on YouTube. Perhaps audiences instead capture a glance at Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and/or The Lion King.

After promoting Cloverfield: Paradox during the Super Bowl, Netflix surprisingly released the movie after the final whistle. Could the streaming service have another trick up its sleeve this Sunday? Variety’s Justin Kroll and Screen Rant’s Alex Leadbeater both speculated about the possibility.

Despite the rise in early reveals, plenty of advertisers prefer to maintain suspense until Sunday.