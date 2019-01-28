AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 13 Rankings Released

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After a week of widespread movement, a stasis set in atop the Associated Press Top 25.

Tennessee remained the nation's No. 1 team for a second straight week and was followed by Duke. Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State rounded out an unchanged Top Six.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Kentucky

8. Nevada

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Kansas

12. Virginia Tech

13. Houston

14. Villanova

15. Louisville

16. Texas Tech

17. Purdue

18. Buffalo

19. LSU

20. Iowa State

21. Maryland

22. Mississippi State

23. NC State

24. Wisconsin

25. Florida State

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.