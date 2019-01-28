AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 13 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 13 Rankings ReleasedJanuary 28, 2019
After a week of widespread movement, a stasis set in atop the Associated Press Top 25.
Tennessee remained the nation's No. 1 team for a second straight week and was followed by Duke. Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State rounded out an unchanged Top Six.
Here's a look at the entire poll:
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Kentucky
8. Nevada
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Kansas
12. Virginia Tech
13. Houston
14. Villanova
15. Louisville
16. Texas Tech
17. Purdue
18. Buffalo
19. LSU
20. Iowa State
21. Maryland
22. Mississippi State
23. NC State
24. Wisconsin
25. Florida State
